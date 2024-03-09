[Watch] MI's new recruit Nuwan Thushara takes a hat-trick for Sri Lanka in 3rd T20I vs Bangladesh ahead of IPL 2024

Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Thushara took a hat-trick in the 3rd T20I against Bangladesh on Saturday (March 9) to help his side win the match by 28 runs in Sylhet. He is the fifth Sri Lankan to achieve the feat in T20Is.

Sri Lanka batted first in the contest after losing the toss and reached 174/7 in 20 overs. Kusal Mendis starred in the batting department with a fine knock of 86 (55), while others chipped in with mini contributions.

Nuwan Thushara then wreaked havoc on the Bangladesh batting unit by picking up a hat-trick in the fourth over by dismissing their top batters: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, and Mahmudullah.

Bangladesh could not recover from that precarious situation as they got bundled out for 146 in 19.4 overs. Thushara picked up two more wickets after the fourth over to finish his maiden five-wicket haul. He deservingly won the Player of the Match award for his splendid spell.

You can watch the hat-trick in the video below:

It is great news for Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of IPL 2024, as they signed Nuwan Thushara at the auction last December by paying a hefty sum of ₹4.8 crore.

"Nuwan Thushara bowled really well"- Sri Lanka captain Wanindu Hasaranga after series win vs Bangladesh

At the post-match presentation, Sri Lankan skipper Wanindu Hasaranga opined that their bowling attack was too good for the opposition and singled out Thushara for bowling a stellar spell. Reflecting on the win, he said:

"I watched the first two games from the dressing room, the boys played really well. I trust myself, the wicket was a bit dry and I backed my abilities. Nuwan Thushara bowled really well and we had a bowling attack that was too good for them. This is our last series before the T20 World Cup, so very happy with the result and we can take confidence from this."

Sri Lanka won the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh by a 2-1 margin.

