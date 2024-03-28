[Watch] Ricky Ponting gifts a customized jersey to Rishabh Pant for his 100th IPL game during RR vs DC

Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting gifted a customized jersey to captain and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on his 100th Indian Premier League (IPL) game. The Capitals are taking on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday (March 28).

In a video shared by the IPL's official handle on X (formerly Twitter), Pant was seen getting a customized jersey followed by a round of applause from teammates in the huddle before the game.

Interestingly, Rishabh Pant is the first player to represent the Delhi-based franchise in 100 games. Amit Mishra, who plays for Lucknow Super Giants, had represented the Capitals in 99 games.

Here's the list of players who played the first 100 games for other franchises - Suresh Raina (Chennai Super Kings), Harbhajan Singh (Mumbai Indians), Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), Gautam Gambhir (Kolkata Knight Riders), Ajinkya Rahane (Rajasthan Royals), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Sunrisers Hyderabad). No one has played 100 games for the Punjab Kings so far.

It's worth mentioning that Pant is only playing his second IPL game after returning from a lengthy injury layoff. The 26-year-old missed 15 months of action after surviving a car accident. He underwent extensive rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Rishabh Pant scored 18 runs off 13 balls, including two boundaries, in his comeback game against Punjab Kings. The wicketkeeper also took one catch and inflicted a stumping in the contest. The Capitals, though, lost the match by four wickets.

"Every game is important for me" - Rishabh Pant on playing 100th game for DC in IPL 2024

DC captain Rishabh Pant, who won the toss and elected to bowl first against RR, said that he was delighted to represent Delhi Capitals in the 100th game. He said:

"Feels good to play 100 matches for the same franchise, but every game is important for me."

The Delhi-based franchise made two changes as Ishant Sharma missed out due to injury and Shai Hope suffered a back spasm. Speedsters Anrich Nortje and Mukesh replaced them in the playing XI.

Meanwhile, the Sanju Samson-led RR retained their playing XI following their 20-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in their opening game.

