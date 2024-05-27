[Watch] Rinku Singh bows down to Gautam Gambhir after KKR clinch IPL 2024 title

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh bowed down to team mentor Gautam Gambhir after winning the IPL 2024 title against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the grand finale on May 26. Following seasons of disappointment, KKR brought back former captain Gambhir as a mentor for the 2024 season.

Buoyed by the move, the franchise dominated throughout the tournament and triumphed for a third time in their IPL history. In the summit clash, KKR produced an incredible performance, bowling SRH out for a paltry 113. The batters then made light work of the run-chase and completed the task in the 11th over.

During the celebrations after the win, Rinku paid Gambhir the ultimate respect by bowing down to him. Here is a video of the gesture:

After a brilliant IPL 2023, Rinku had limited opportunities with the bat this season, thanks to KKR's top order being in terrific form.

The 26-year-old finished with only 168 runs at an average of 18.66 and a strike rate of 148.67 in 15 games. Rinku's diminished returns saw him excluded from the 15-member Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"I will finally lift the IPL trophy" - Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh was relieved and equally delighted at the opportunity of finally lifting the IPL trophy after seven years with KKR.

The youngster joined the franchise in 2018 but only played sparingly until the 2022 season. Last year, Rinku enjoyed a breakthrough campaign, scoring 474 runs at an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 149.53 in 14 outings.

After KKR clinched their third title, Rinku told the broadcasters in an interview:

"Outstanding feeling right now. Dream has come true - I have been here for 7 years and we are so happy. Credit to GG sir. I will finally lift the IPL trophy. It was God's plan."

KKR's previous two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014 came under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir. The franchise is now third overall in IPL trophies behind only Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), both with five.

Sunil Narine finished as KKR's leading run-scorer with 488 runs, while Varun Chakaravarthy ended as their leading wicket-taker with 21 scalps.

