[Watch] Rinku Singh hits 3 sixes in an over against Anrich Nortje in DC vs KKR clash of IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh delivered a quick-fire knock during his team's Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match against the Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, April 3.

The southpaw scored 26 runs off just eight balls as Kolkata registered a mammoth 272-run total. Rinku was up against Anrich Nortje in the 19th over, and he took the South African speedster to the cleaners, smoking three sixes and a four.

Rinku started the over with back-to-back sixes. The batters ran two runs on the third ball, while the subsequent delivery was a wide. The KKR star followed it up with another six and a boundary, accumulating 25 runs from five balls.

Nortje dismissed Rinku on the final ball of the over. He was caught by David Warner while trying to play a lofted shot. While the fast bowler had the last laugh, the damage was already done.

You can watch the over below:

Expand Tweet

KKR finished at 272/7 after 20 overs, registering the second-highest total in the league's history. Sunil Narine scored 85, while Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Andre Russell contributed 54 and 41 respectively.

KKR completed a comprehensive 106-run win over DC

Delhi were bundled out for 166 in 17.2 overs. KKR secured a massive 106-run victory, their third win on the trot in IPL 2024.

Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs scored 55 and 54 respectively. However, the remaining batters failed to make a significant impact. Vaibhav Arora was the pick of the bowlers, claiming a three-wicket haul. Varun Chakaravarthy also bagged three wickets, while Mitchell Starc finished with two scalps.

Speaking at the post-match-presentation, skipper Shreyas Iyer said about Kolkata's victory:

"We thought we will reach 210-220 but 270 was an icing on the cake. I said in a pre-match interview that Sunny's job is to take us off to a good start, if he doesn't get us off, that's also okay. (On Raghuvanshi) He was fearless from ball one, his work ethic is phenomenal, the way he played his shots were pleasing to the eye. It's great to see all the bowlers stepping up at the right time and capitalizing on the opportunities."

With three wins from as many games, KKR are currently the table-toppers of IPL 2024. They will next take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday, April 8.