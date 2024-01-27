[Watch] Rinku Singh's father seen delivering LPG cylinders in viral video

Team India batter Rinku Singh's father continues to work for an LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) distribution company in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, despite the youngster making it to the national team.

A video has gone viral on social media, in which Rinku's father, Khanchandra Singh, can be seen distributing LPG cylinders. While the left-handed batter has emerged as a promising prospect for India, his rise to the top has been filled with many hardships.

The southpaw has been one of the greatest success stories in Indian cricket in the recent past, given his humble background. You can watch the video of Rinku's father distributing LPG cylinders as a part of his job below:

Rinku Singh was the standout performer for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He finished as the highest run-getter for his team, chalking up 474 runs from 14 outings.

He made his T20I debut for India in August last year. With 356 runs from 11 innings at a strike rate of 176.24, the 26-year-old has made a strong case for himself on the road to the 2024 T20 World Cup.

"I told Papa that you can relax now" - Rinku Singh on his father continuing his job

Speaking ahead of his Team India debut last year, Rinku Singh mentioned that he had asked his father to quit his job of hawking cylinders.

He suggested that his father loved his job and intended to continue it, despite their relatively comfortable current lifestyle. During an interaction with PTI, Rinku said:

"I told Papa that you can relax now. But he is still hawking cylinders. He still loves that job. At one level, I understand his part also. If he starts relaxing at home, he will get bored instantly. If someone has worked all his life, it is difficult to tell him to stop unless he wants."

Rinku Singh will next be seen in action during IPL 2024, where he will continue to represent KKR.

