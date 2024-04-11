[Watch] Rinku Singh and his teammates offer prayers at Kalighat temple ahead of KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 showdown

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) sensation Rinku Singh and his teammates offered prayers at Kalighat temple in Kolkata ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Eden Gardens on Sunday (April 14). Kolkata are yet to beat Lucknow in their three meeting since the latter came into existence in 2022.

On Thursday (April 11), KKR shared a video on X (formerly Twitter), where Rinku and his teammates Anukul Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, and Varun Chakaravarthy were seen doing the puja rituals at the aforementioned temple.

On the professional front, Rinku has scored 63 runs in four outings this season at a strike rate of 150. The left-hander, though, failed to deliver against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last game, scoring just nine runs off 14 balls.

Venkatesh has amassed 65 runs in four games, including a half-century against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). On the bowling front, Varun Chakaravarthy has bagged four wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 7.37. Meanwhile, Anukul Roy has failed to impress in his first two outings.

Kolkata Knight Riders will now eye a return to winning ways against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024. The Shreyas Iyer-led side lost their last game against the defending champions Super Kings by seven wickets.

The Knight Riders, however, registered back-to-back wins in their first three matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad, RCB, and Delhi Capitals by four runs, seven wickets, and 106 runs, respectively. They are placed second in the latest points table with three wins in four games.

"We have to go back to the drawing board" - Shreyas Iyer after KKR lost to CSK in IPL 2024

KKR captain Shreyas Iyer said that they will regroup after suffering their first loss of the IPL 2024 season. Iyer said in his post-match comments after their game against CSK:

"We have to go back to the drawing board and got to learn from that. I am glad this happened at the start of the tournament. When we go back, we know our home conditions pretty well. We need to analyze the situations and need to make the best use of it."

The Knight Riders are chasing their third trophy in the IPL. Gautam Gambhir, who led them to two titles in 2012 and 2014, is serving as the team's mentor for the ongoing season.

