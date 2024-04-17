[Watch] Rishabh Pant executes 2 brilliant stumpings in a flash during GT vs DC IPL 2024 clash

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant executed two sharp stumpings to dismiss Gujarat Titans (GT) batters Abhinav Manohar and Shahrukh Khan in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (April 17). With that, the visitors left Gujarat reeling at 48/6 after 8.4 overs.

For the unversed, Pant's stumpings came in the ninth over of GT's innings. Tristan Stubbs bowled a slider and it went past Manohar past the outside edge. Pant was quick to dislodge the zing bails and Manohar was caught on the crease when the stumps were lit while dragging his feet back.

In the same over, Stubbs bowled a wide delivery down the leg side and the ball hit Pant's gloves before hitting the stumps. Shahrukh, who was trying to play a sweep shot, was caught short of the crease.

Apart from wicketkeeping, Rishabh Pant also took an exceptional one-handed diving catch to send back David Miller cheaply. The left-handed batter has also been exceptional with the bat, scoring 194 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 157.72, including two half-centuries against Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively.

Rishabh Pant and Co. leave GT in tatters in IPL 2024 clash

A clinical bowling display from Delhi Capitals helped the Rishabh Pant-led side leave Gujarat Titans in tatters in the IPL on Wednesday.

At the time of writing, the Titans were 78/8 after 15 overs, with Rashid Khan (22 off 17) at the crease. Mohit Sharma was the last batter to be dismissed.

Sai Sudharsan and Rahul Tewatia were the only two batters to reach double digits in the top seven.

DC are chasing their third win in the seventh game after returning to winning ways against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets in their last match. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill's GT have managed three wins in six games so far.

