[Watch] Rishabh Pant holes out to Deepak Hooda as he fails to clear the ground with one-handed shot in DC vs LSG IPL 2024 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant had a sedate outing with the bat in the must-win Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday. The left-handed batter scored 33 off 23 balls before getting out at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Asked to bat first, DC lost their main man Jake Fraser-McGurk in the first over for a duck. However, Abishek Porel and Shai Hope stitched together a crucial partnership to post 73/1 in the powerplay. Hope departed after a well-made 38 but Porel continued his aggressive batting, registering his second half-century of the season.

Porel was dismissed after a 33-ball 58 and Pant was joined by Tristan Stubbs in the middle. The pair added some crucial runs but the DC skipper struggled to up the ante. He eventually holed out to the long-on fielder after scoring 33 runs.

It was a slower delivery from Naveen-ul-Haq and pitched full outside the off stump. Rishabh Pant failed to get the timing right as the bottom hand came off the bat and holed out to Deepak Hooda.

Watch the clip here (from 1:10 seconds):

Despite Pant's untimely dismissal, Stubbs' late cameo powered Delhi to 208/4 in their 20 overs. The South African remained unbeaten on 57 off 25 balls, including three boundaries and four sixes.

Naveen picked up two wickets for the Super Giants, while Arshad Khan and Ravi Bishnoi returned with one scalp apiece.

How has Rishabh Pant fared with the bat in IPL 2024?

Pant made his much-awaited return to competitive cricket from a long break due to a horrific car accident during IPL 2024. Despite being away from the sport for almost 14 months, the southpaw didn't look like he has lost his touch.

The Delhi cricketer is the seventh-highest scorer in this year's cash-rich league with 471 runs in 14 matches this season, including three half-centuries.

Rishabh Pant will make his international return during the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA, starting June 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback