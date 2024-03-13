[Watch] Rishabh Pant joins DC camp ahead of IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant joined the team's camp on Wednesday (March 13) to begin preparation for the upcoming IPL 2024 season. Pant has been out of action for around 14 months after suffering fatal injuries in a car accident in December 2022.

After intense recovery and rehabilitation at the NCA over the past year, Rishabh recently received clearance from the BCCI medical team to return to the field. The southpaw will make his comeback to competitive cricket by leading the DC team in IPL 2024.

The Delhi franchise gave their fans an update about Rishabh Pant's arrival in their camp by sharing a reel on their official Instagram handle, with the caption:

"𝘋𝘪𝘭 𝘴𝘦 𝘢𝘶𝘳 𝘋𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘪 𝘴𝘦, 𝘸𝘦𝘭𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘩𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘙𝘪𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘣𝘩 🫶 #YehHaiNayiDilli #ROARFOR2024 #IPL2024 #RishabhPant

"I just want to feel how it is to be on the ground again"- Rishabh Pant

Speaking to the Times of India, Rishabh Pant recently shed light on the mental battle he fought as well during the recovery over the past year after the car accident. Pant said:

"I was sad because I was going through a very good time. But I had to ensure I didn’t pity myself. That’s how I was keeping myself sane. I don’t want to think that I am taking a fresh guard or I am making my debut all over again or I just had a break. I just want to feel how it is to be on the ground again. I need that feeling from within that I am just continuing with my career."

Looking forward to his comeback in IPL, Rishabh Pant added:

"We will see when we get to March 23 (Delhi Capitals’ first match). I also don’t know how to react. I don’t know what kind of feeling it will be. I am trying to enjoy this. I don’t want to stress too much. I try not to get too much ahead of myself but I do think about the possibilities — both positive and negative. I try to filter that and keep working with a positive mindset."

Delhi Capitals' IPL 2024 campaign will commence on March 23 against Punjab Kings.

