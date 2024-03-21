[Watch] Rishabh Pant participates in Super Over challenge ahead of IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant participated in a Super Over challenge ahead of IPL 2024. He is currently in Vizag with the entire Delhi contingent training for the upcoming season.

Pant missed out on action for around 15 months after suffering injuries in a tragic car accident in December 2022. The southpaw underwent an intensive rehabilitation program at the NCA after receiving medical treatment over the last year. Earlier this month, BCCI's medical team gave him clearance to return to the field, paving the way for a comeback through IPL 2024.

A fan shared a video on X, giving a recent glimpse of Rishabh Pant indulging in a Super Over challenge. The wicketkeeper-batter was seen facing his DC teammate Ishant Sharma's deliveries and smashing them nonchalantly.

"I'm just looking forward to having more fun with him this season" - Axar Patel on the return of Rishabh Pant as DC captain for IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals (DC) star all-rounder Axar Patel recently stated that he missed Rishabh Pant's presence on the field and in the dressing room last year. He was glad to welcome the flamboyant wicketkeeper back this year and is looking forward to spending good time with him.

"I'm sure everyone would have said that it's great to have him back in the team, but personally, I missed him a lot, missed our banter both on and off the field last year," Patel told in a video shared by the Capitals. "But, now that he is back, all the banter and fun have started alongside serious conversations around the game. I'm just looking forward to having more fun with him this season."

On his team's preparation and mindset going into the new season, Axar added:

"Everyone is coming off good performances in their respective domestic and international outings. It's been a great atmosphere in the team. We have had good intense training sessions in Vizag before our opening game. It's a new season, we are starting afresh... Mainly the conversations with the coaches have been around the execution of plans and most importantly how to keep things simple in the tournament."

Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 campaign will commence on March 23 with a clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS).