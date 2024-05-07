[Watch] Rishabh Pant perishes while trying to play a shaky sweep shot against Chahal in DC vs RR IPL 2024 clash 

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant had a lackluster outing against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Arun Jaitely Stadium on Tuesday, May 7. The wicketkeeper-batter tried to take on Yuzvendra Chahal but was caught in the deep after playing a wayward shot in the 14th over of the innings.

Pant came into bat at No.5 after sending Axar up the order to counter the spinners. The left-handed batter began his stint at the crease with a handful of singles, then broke free with a six off Trent Boult and looked set to continue DC's march toward the 200-run mark.

However, Pant struggled to get going after that as he was choked by spin from both ends. He only scored four runs off the next six balls after hitting the six. In a bid to ramp up the scoring, he attempted a sweep shot off a delivery on the stumps. Pant lost his balance while trying to steer the ball finer and fell down, but all he could do was find the man at deep square leg to perfection.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

This marked Yuzvendra Chahal's 350th wicket in the shortest format, and he became the first Indian to reach the landmark. The spinner finished with figures of 1/48, continuing his dismal run of late.

Rishabh Pant was dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal in the reverse fixture as well

Rishabh Pant's sluggish innings is not a promising indicator for Team India's 2024 T20 World Cup aspirations, with him reportedly being the first-choice candidate for the role. He had played a similar start-stop innings against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the reverse fixture in Jaipur earlier this season.

Pant scored 28 runs off 26 deliveries and was dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal on that occasion as well. The left-handed batter had nicked one to wicketkeeper Sanju Samson during the thrilling run chase.

Despite Pant not firing, DC have recorded a mammoth total in the first innings. Tristan Stubbs scored 41 runs off 20 deliveries to help the hosts finish against the league leaders.

