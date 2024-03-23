[Watch] Rishabh Pant receives standing ovation as he walks out to bat after 15 months in PBKS vs DC IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant received a standing ovation as he walked out to bat against Punjab Kings for the first time in any competitive cricket after 15 months on Saturday.

In a video, fans were seen giving rapturous applause and standing ovation to the wicketkeeper-batter. Sharing the clip, IPL’s official handle captioned the post:

“Look who is out in the middle to bat.”

For the unversed, Rishabh Pant had missed the last edition of the IPL after sustaining multiple injuries during a life-threatening car accident on December 30, 2022.

The 26-year-old underwent several surgeries and spent a lot of time at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru to undergo extensive rehabilitation.

Speaking of his return, Pant scored 18 runs off 13 balls at a strike rate of 138.46 against PBKS in the IPL 2024 clash on Saturday. His innings comprised two boundaries.

During his short stint at the crease, Pant got a reprieve from Harshal Patel, who dropped him off Rahul Chahar in the 12th over. He was eventually dismissed in the next over of Harshal's bowling.

Rishabh Pant will next be seen in action against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on March 28. It'll also be his 100th game in IPL.

“Just want to enjoy the moment” – Rishabh Pant on his return to competitive cricket in IPL

Rishabh Pant said that he will start afresh and will look to enjoy his return to competitive cricket with IPL 2024. At the toss, he said:

“Really emotional time for me. Just want to enjoy the moment. Not thinking much. I think not worried about last season. Really exciting times. We have been preparing well.”

Last year, DC had finished ninth in the points table under David Warner’s captaincy. They will look to turn it around this season in their attempt to win the maiden IPL trophy.

