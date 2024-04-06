[Watch] Rishabh Pant & Rohit Sharma burst into laughter amidst a friendly chat ahead of MI vs DC IPL 2024 match

Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma were seen having a friendly exchange ahead of the IPL 2024 match between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) set to be played at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 7.

In a video posted by MI on their X (formerly Twitter) handle, Pant was seen walking towards Rohit when the latter was having a chat with DC co-owner Parth Jindal. Both Pant and Rohit shared a warm hug, followed by a joke that had both the players in splits.

Here's the video:

Having played for India for several years together, Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma naturally share a great camaraderie. Both are known for their sense of humor as well, naturally leading to some fun conversations when they get together both on and off the field.

Sourav Ganguly on whether Rishabh Pant is fit to play T20 World Cup

Delhi Capitals (DC) Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly has claimed that the speculations around Rishabh Pant's participation in the T20 World Cup in June need to be put on hold.

Pant has already scored a couple of half-centuries and debates have started about him being India's wicketkeeper for the showpiece event. However, while the southpaw has been declared fully fit, Ganguly felt he needed game time to get into the discussion.

Here's what Ganguly told reporters:

"Rishabh is fully fit. His form has been fantastic. He is keeping and batting well but let him play a few matches more. If the national selectors want him, I should be able to judge in another week."

Pant has scored 152 runs at an impressive strike rate of 158.33 so far in IPL 2024. With the likes of Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson also in the mix, the race for India's first-choice wicketkeeper in the T20 World Cup could go right down to the wire.