[Watch] Rishabh Pant shares a heartfelt post on Mother's Day

Team India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant celebrated Mother's Day with a heartfelt post on his X handle. The star cricketer is currently participating in IPL 2024, leading the Delhi Capitals franchise. After missing around 14 months of action, Pant has made his much-awaited comeback to competitive cricket with IPL this season.

Rishabh Pant has led DC from the front with the bat as he is the leading scorer for the team at the moment, scoring 413 runs from 12 games at an average of 41.30 and a strike rate of 156.44, including three half-centuries. The exploits helped him earn the spotlight, which resulted in his selection into the Indian T20 squad for the upcoming World Cup.

On the occasion of Mother's Day on Sunday, Rishabh took to his official X handle and shared a video, which comprised a compilation of pictures of himself with his mother, Saroj Pant, and sister, Sakshi Pant. It comprised pictures from his childhood to recent times. He wrote:

"Happy Mother's Day."

You can watch the video below:

Rishabh Pant missed important IPL 2024 clash against RCB due to suspension

Delhi Capitals (DC) have entered the field without their captain Rishabh Pant for their IPL 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

He has been forced to sit out after being suspended for one match by the IPL governing council for maintaining slow over rates in a couple of games. DC management filed an appeal to challenge the decision, but it was in vain, as the judgment was upheld.

"The appeal was referred to the BCCI Ombudsman for review. The Ombudsman conducted a virtual hearing and affirmed that the decision of the Match Referee remains final and binding," the IPL release stated.

In Rishabh's absence, Axar Patel is leading the Delhi Capitals against the RCB side at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru tonight. It is a crucial game for both sides to keep their playoff chances afloat.

