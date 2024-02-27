[Watch] Rishabh Pant trains intensely in the gym ahead of IPL 2024

Team India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant is doing hard yards in the gym to get himself ready for the upcoming Indian Premier League season.

The southpaw has been on the sidelines for more than a year now after suffering fatal injuries in a car accident in December 2022. He is going to make his much-anticipated comeback to the cricket field during IPL 2024.

Pant will lead the Delhi Capitals' side in this year's competition but it is still not clear whether he will be able to keep the wickets this season. He took to his official Instagram handle on Tuesday (February 27) and to give fans a glimpse of his training routine.

You can watch the video below:

"Maybe he won't be the usual Rishabh Pant that we are used to seeing" - Sunil Gavaskar ahead of IPL2024

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar recently expressed excitement about watching Rishabh Pant back in action. However, the legendary player cautioned fans not to have too many expectations from Rishabh, as he is coming back after a lengthy hiatus.

While interacting with students of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) at a Star Sports event in Ranchi, Sunil Gavaskar was quoted by the Times of India:

"He certainly has the ability to think on his feet. If he gets back to full fitness, the reins of (Delhi Capitals) captaincy should be handed over to him. Let's stay hopeful. This season is the first of his coming back to full fitness. Let's not rush him into doing something that there will be a setback. Knee plays a pivotal role in batting as well as keeping - which, of course, he may not do initially."

Gavaskar continued:

"Maybe he won't be the usual Rishabh Pant that we are used to seeing. I'm also a big fan of him. For me, the most important thing is that he should be healthy like before so that he can come and entertain us. It will be very difficult for him and it will take some time for him to get that batting fluency. But good that he has started training.”

The Delhi Capitals' IPL 2024 campaign will commence on March 23 with a clash against Punjab Kings in Mohali.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App