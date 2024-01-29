[Watch] "Rituals" - Hardik Pandya offers prayers with his son Agastya 

Team India's talismanic all-rounder Hardik Pandya recently posted a video in which he can be seen offering prayers to the deities at his residence alongside his son Agastya.

On Monday, January 29, Pandya shared a lovely video of him praying on his official Instagram handle. Captioning the post, the cricket star wrote:

Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic became parents for the first time on August 30, 2020, with the birth of their son Agastya. Pandya has often shared posts featuring his little one on social media, leaving fans in awe of their bond.

On the cricketing front, Pandya is currently on the sidelines due to an ankle injury he suffered during India's 2023 ODI World Cup match against Bangladesh in Pune last year. He played just four matches and was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to the injury.

Hardik Pandya likely to return to action in IPL 2024

Hardik Pandya is expected to make a comeback in the upcoming 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he will captain the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Pandya parted ways with Gujarat Titans (GT) after leading them for two seasons. Under his leadership, the side clinched the championship title in their first-ever appearance in the tournament in 2022. They followed it up by finishing as the runners-up of the previous edition.

The 30-year-old returned to his old team, Mumbai Indians (MI), after being traded in an all-cash deal. The five-time champions later announced that Pandya had replaced Rohit Sharma as the captain of the side.

Pandya has been training hard ahead of his return and has also shared a few videos, giving fans a glimpse of his practice sessions.

Following a hiatus, Pandya will look to get back into the groove ahead of important tournaments such as the IPL 2024 and the 2024 T20 World Cup.

