[Watch] Riyan Parag clobbers Anrich Nortje for 25 runs in the final over during RR vs DC IPL 2024 clash 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Riyan Parag not only bailed the side from a tough situation, but also finished the innings in style by scoring 25 runs off Anrich Nortje. The right-handed batter's heroics came against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, March 28.

Coming in his newfound No.4 position inside the powerplay, Parag had the tough task of steering RR to safety against a formidable bowling unit. He took his time to settle at the crease, scoring a run-a-ball 26, as Ravichandran Ashwin took on the bowlers from the other end.

Parag sprang into life in the latter stages of the innings, and despite reputed finisher Shimron Hetmyer being at the other end, it was the youngster who took on the task. RR were placed at 160/5 after 19 overs, and Nortje was tasked with bowling the final over of the innings.

Riyan Parag began the over with a four towards third man, while he followed it up with yet another one, this time in the form of a commanding pull shot. He then dispatched a six over long off, predicting a full delivery from Nortje, despite the field suggesting otherwise.

The right-handed batter was able to squeeze in one more four towards the third man region, and played a dominant pull to midwicket for a six off the penultimate ball. The proceedings came to a close with a single off the final ball, yielding 25 runs in total from the over.

Have a look at the flurry of boundaries of Parag's bat right here:

RR finished with 185/5 on the back of Parag's heroics

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) were struggling at 36-3 in the eighth over and were even contemplating and readying Rovman Powell to come in as the impact player. However, Parag played his part to perfection, took the game deep, and steered RR to a total that they could have comprehended based on the start.

"I have put in a lot of practice, I've practised against those kind of (bowling of Nortje). I had my options ready for both sides of the wicket - I was backing mys strengths, I know I had the power, it's good when it comes off. Sanju bhai told me to take it deep, I was confident that I could get a lot of runs. It wasn't easy for a new batter to come and score, you needed someone to stay until the end," Parag said during a mid-innings interview.

DC have begun their run chase, with the pair of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh opening the innings for the visitors.