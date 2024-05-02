[Watch] Riyan Parag drops Travis Head on zero in SRH vs RR IPL 2024 match

Riyan Parag dropped the prized catch of Travis Head in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday. The catch drop came off the very first ball as the Sunrisers opted to bat first against the Royals.

For the unversed, Trent Boult bowled a full-length ball that swung outside off and Head flashed hard at it. The thick outside edge flew straight towards the left of Parag at a backward point. The fielder went with both hands but missed out on the opportunity. The ball rushed away for a boundary to rub salt on the wounds for RR.

Watch the dropped chance below:

Travis Head has amassed 388 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 211.25, including a century and two fifties this season so far. His exploits have helped SRH post three 250+ totals - 266, 277 and 287.

The left-hander, though, departed cheaply against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (1) and Chennai Super Kings (13) in his last two outings. The 30-year-old will look to make the most of the dropped chance as SRH look to return to winning ways to qualify for the playoffs.

RR dominate SRH in powerplay in IPL 2024 match

A clinical bowling display helped Rajasthan Royals dominate Sunrisers Hyderabad in the powerplay overs after losing the toss in the IPL on Thursday. Avesh Khan dismissed Abhishek Sharma, while Sandeep Sharma sent back Anmolpreet Singh early.

At the time of writing, the Sunrisers were 48/2, with Head and Nitish Reddy at the crease.

SRH will be keen to return to the winning track after losing to RCB and CSK in their last two games. They are currently fifth in the points table with five out of nine matches so far.

Meanwhile, the Royals are top of the points table with eight wins in nine matches. They would look to stretch their four-match winning streak. The top teams will get two chances, including Eliminator 2, to reach the IPL 2024 final.

Follow the SRH vs RR IPL 2024 match live score and updates here.

