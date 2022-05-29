[Watch] Riyan Parag's off stump goes for a toss as Mohammad Shami nails a searing yorker in IPL 2022 final

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohammed Shami knocked off Riyan Parag's timber with a searing yorker in the IPL 2022 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The Titans produced a brilliant effort with the ball after being put in to bowl first and Shami capped it off with a perfect toe-crushing yorker. The incident took place on the last ball off the 20th over when Riyan Parag tried to maximise it.

The RR batter tried to smash it but the ball was too good to be hit. Mohammed Shami sneaked one under the bat to uproot the stumps and end the innings on a high.

The Bengal fast bowler has been excellent throughout IPL 2022, leading the Gujarat Titans bowling unit. Shami finished with 20 wickets in 16 matches at an economy of eight runs per over. His best figures of 3/25 came against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Gujarat Titans restrict Rajasthan Royals to 130 runs as Riyan Parag and co. fail to make an impact

Yashasvi Jaiswal gave the Royals a brisk start after Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bat first. He launched an attack against Mohammed Shami and Yash Dayal to score 22 runs off 16 deliveries.

Jos Buttler struggled to get going and was frustrated by Gujarat's tight line and length. Hardik Pandya bowled exceptional lengths to trouble the Rajasthan batters.

By the time he finished his spell, the GT captain had dismissed Sanju Samson, Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer to break the Rajasthan Royals' backbone. RR were in deep trouble, struggling at 94/6 at the end of the 15th over.

Rashid Khan, as usual, was exceptional and dried up the runs in the middle overs before Sai Kishore provided crucial breakthroughs. Riyan Parag scored some useful runs (15) to propel the Rajasthan Royals to 130 runs.

In reply, Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna made early inroads to keep the run flow in check. At the time of writing, the Titans were 48/2 after nine overs with Hardik Pandya and Shubhman Gill in the middle.

