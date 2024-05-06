[Watch] Rohit Sharma appreciates and pats Hardik Pandya on the back after a wicket during IPL 2024 clash vs SRH

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya received appreciation from Rohit Sharma after he picked up a wicket during the IPL 2024 match against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday.

The moment transpired at the start of the 16th over when Hardik dismissed SRH all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed to give a crucial breakthrough for the hosts. After a sedate knock of 10 off 12 balls, Shabhaz tried to up the ante and attempted to hit the full ball towards the long-on region.

However, he could not get the desired timing as the ball went high into the air. Suryakumar Yadav came running from the deep and judged it well to complete a safe sliding catch. Rohit Sharma went towards the bowler, Hardik Pandya, after the completion of the catch and applauded him with a pat on the back.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

Hardik Pandya picked up three wickets to help his side MI restrict SRH to 173 in the first innings of the IPL 2024 clash

SRH started well with a 54-run partnership for the first wicket, courtesy of a brisk knock from Travis Head (48). However, they lost their way after the powerplay. The SunRisers' batters failed to score freely in the sluggish conditions.

Hardik Pandya led the MI side from the front in the middle overs with the ball and continuously tested the opposition batters. He ended with a brilliant spell of 4-0-31-3, which derailed SRH's innings in the middle phase. Piyush Chawla complemented him well with a three-wicket spell as Hyderabad could only reach 173/8 in 20 overs.

Reflecting on the first innings action, Piyush Chawla told host broadcasters:

"Well it's not gripping that much as dew has already come in but for the seamers there was some help. Especially this year's IPL you see the batters going for the pitched-up deliveries so I have realised to bowl that length on any wicket. New ball will be very important. Once it goes on the outfield it will get heavy. 173 won't be easy, we have to bat well. No there wasn't any help for the spinners on this wicket to be honest."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback