[Watch] Rohit Sharma celebrates Holi with family and MI teammates

Team India captain Rohit Sharma celebrated Holi with his family and Mumbai Indians (MI) teammates on Monday (March 25).

Ahead of the festival, he was in action yesterday during Mumbai's opening match of IPL 2024 against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad. In his first match for the franchise after losing captaincy to Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma played a decent knock of 43 (29) to set up the platform for his side in a tricky chase of 169.

However, the finishers did not come to the party in the death overs against a spirited GT bowling attack, which resulted in a six-run loss for the visiting side.

Mumbai Indians took to their official X handle this evening and shared a video to give fans a glimpse of the Holi celebrations in their camp. In the clip, Rohit Sharma could be seen enjoying the festival while splashing water and colors on his mates.

You can watch the video of the celebrations below:

A couple of users on X also shared posts on the social media platform to give everyone a peek at Rohit's fun time with family and friends on the occasion of Holi. You can watch them below:

"I didn't understand why he came so low in the batting order" - Aakash Chopra on MI captain Hardik Pandya after close loss to GT

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra expressed confusion over Mumbai's approach with the bat during their chase against Gujarat Titans. He believes that Mumbai lost the match on account of their own mistakes, rather than the opposition team winning it.

Chopra was also not pleased with captain Hardik Pandya's decision to demote himself down the batting order during the match. In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra analyzed the reasons behind Mumbai Indians' shocking defeat, saying:

"Tell me, how did they lose? They snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. You can say that about Mumbai and you can say about Gujarat that they know how to win from a losing position because they had no business of winning this game. Hardik Pandya, the leader, has to come up the batting order. I didn't understand why he came so low in the batting order."

He continued:

"Mumbai were running away, then how did you lose? Gujarat did not have Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami. They also lost the toss and so much dew came later that a kid could swim, but despite that, Mumbai lost the match. I was slightly surprised that Umesh Yadav came to bowl the last over."

Mumbai Indians will next face Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024 on Wednesday (March 27) in Hyderabad.