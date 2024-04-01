[Watch] Rohit Sharma departs for a golden duck as Trent Boult strikes with the new ball in MI vs RR IPL 2024 clash 

Mumbai Indians (MI) opening batter Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a first-ball duck against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, April 1. RR skipper Sanju Samson took a brilliant catch behind the wicket, as Trent Boult struck in his first over.

MI were put into bat in their first home game of the season and the opening combination of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan had a tricky task on their hands, considering how the venue offers a bit of help for the new ball bowlers. Kishan negotiated the majority of the first over with caution, before finally getting off the mark on the fourth delivery.

Rohit Sharma was up against a back of the length delivery by Boult, right outside the off-stump line. The right-handed batter went for a tentative poke in response, but could only edge it to Samson, who completed the dismissal.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Rohit was at the center of attention during the build-up to the contest despite not being in charge of the side anymore. Fans had begun chanting his name outside the venue hours before the game, and ramped up the noise when Hardik Pandya came out for the toss.

MI in trouble as Naman Dhir and Dewald Brevis depart for golden ducks right after Rohit Sharma's dismissal

The hosts are facing a hard time negotiating Trent Boult's opening spell as the likes of Naman Dhir and Dewald Brevis did not disturb the scores in their one-ball stints at the crease.

Naman Dhir was undone by an inswinger and was adjudged LBW after being trapped in front. The uncapped batter took a review, but had to walk back to the pavilion after DRS revealed an umpire's call verdict when it came to the ball's contact with the stumps.

MI activated the option of introducing the impact sub right away, with Dewald Brevis walking out at No.4 to the crease, with the score reading 1/2. However, the South African batter was dismissed in Boult's second over after being caught at point by Nandre Burger.

The five-time winners are currently reeling at 14/3 after three overs, with the left-handed duo of Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma sharing the crease.