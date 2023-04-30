[Watch] Rohit Sharma gets dismissed in controversial fashion in IPL 2023 clash between MI and RR

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma endured yet another batting failure as he was dismissed cheaply in the team's IPL 2023 encounter against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 30.

The onus was on the MI captain to give his team an impressive start, given that they were required to chase an imposing 213-run total. However, the opening batter failed to step up, scoring just three runs off five balls.

The star batter was dismissed in the second over of MI's innings. He was undone by a fantastic knuckle ball from medium pacer Sandeep Sharma and the ball just kissed the top of his off stump.

However, a few fans on social media suggested that the ball had not touched the stumps and that the bail was dislodged due to keeper Sanju Samson's glove, who was standing up to the stumps.

You can watch the video of the wicket below:

It is worth mentioning that Sandeep has had the upper hand in his contest with Rohit in the IPL. The veteran batter has scored just 38 runs from 44 balls against the seamer and has been out to him on five occasions.

Rohit Sharma and Co. looked helpless against RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's onslaught

Rajasthan won the toss and decided to bat first in the encounter. Yashasvi Jaiswal shone with the bat for Sanju Samson and Co., smashing his first-ever century in the tournament.

While he didn't receive enough support from the remaining batters, he continued to score runs at a brisk pace, finishing with 124 runs off 62 deliveries. Mumbai were sloppy in their bowling and keeping departments, conceding 25 extra runs.

Arshad Khan bagged three wickets for MI and Piyush Chawla had figures of 2/34. Riley Meredith and Jofra Archer picked up a single wicket each.

Rohit Sharma and Co. were inconsistent in their performances in the first half of the season. The side will be keen to stage a turnaround in the crucial second half. With just three wins from their first seven fixtures, the five-time champions are currently languishing in the penultimate spot in the IPL 2023 points table.

Poll : 0 votes