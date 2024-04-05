[Watch] Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya unwind with MI players in team outing ahead of IPL 2024 clash vs DC

Mumbai Indians (MI) players, including skipper Hardik Pandya and former captain Rohit Sharma, enjoyed a short team trip to Jamnagar with the team ahead of their upcoming IPL 2024 match against Delhi Capitals (DC).

With a six-day gap between Mumbai's previous game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the forthcoming one against Delhi, the MI contingent unwinded with a team outing. The franchise shared a video on its official Instagram handle on Friday, April 5, giving fans a glimpse of the fun.

In the clip, Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma can be seen hugging each other. A few MI players took part in water sports activities, while a concert was also organized for them in the evening.

MI captioned the post:

"That’s one way to unwind and have some quality team time 🤩 Catch it all on #MIDaily now, available on our website and MI app 📹💙."

The five-time champions Mumbai have had a disastrous start to their IPL 2024 campaign. With three back-to-back defeats, they are currently placed last in the standings.

MI are also the only team who are yet to get off the mark in the points table. To make matters worse, they have also received a massive backlash from the fans due to Hardik Pandya replacing Rohit Sharma as the skipper.

"He would look to bat freely, without any captaincy burden" - S Sreesanth on Rohit Sharma

Former Team India pacer S Sreesanth opined that Rohit Sharma playing under Hadik Pandya's captaincy for MI should not be a big concern.

He pointed out how even Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar also played for several years when MS Dhoni was at the helm of the national team. Sreesanth suggested that with the added pressure of captaincy gone, Rohit could be a frontrunner to win the Orange Cap in IPL 2024.

"We have seen the god of cricket, the great Sachin Tendulkar play under Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni). We won the World Cup too. A lot of stories are being told about Rohit Sharma playing under new captain Hardik Pandya, but Rohit would love to play freely," he told TOI.

"As far as I know Rohit, he would look to bat freely, without any captaincy burden, and may take the Orange Cap too. He is going to have a great season. He has led Mumbai Indians from the front but I am sure Rohit is going to lead Mumbai Indians from the back." he added.

Rohit has scored 69 runs from three games at a strike rate of 164.28. Mumbai will take on Delhi at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 7.