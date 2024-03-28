[Watch] Rohit Sharma indulges in serious conversation with Akash Ambani after MI's dismal loss vs SRH in IPL 2024

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma and franchise owner Akash Ambani were spotted having an intense discussion after their defeat in IPL 2024. It came against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday (March 24) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

After being asked to bat first, SRH managed to reach a mammoth total of 277/3 in 20 overs. Travis Head (62), Abhishek Sharma (63), Aiden Markram (42*) and Heinrich Klaasen (80*) put in fantastic performances.

In response, MI gave a tough fight as they got close, scoring 246/5 in 20 overs. However, the target of 278 proved a little too much in the end. Rohit Sharma (26) and Ishan Kishan (34) provided a blazing start for them in the chase. Tilak Varma (64), Tim David (42*), and Naman Dhir (30) performed decently in the middle order and kept their side alive for a while before things went south.

MI have now lost both of their games so far under new captain Hardik Pandya. A fan shared a video on X to give a glimpse of a serious conversation between Rohit Sharma and Akash Ambani after the match.

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Another fan shared a photo to give a glimpse of Hardik Pandya also joining in during the chat.

Expand Tweet

"The wicket was helping the batters"- MI captain Hardik Pandya after SRH defeated them in IPL 2024 clash

After the conclusion of the match, MI skipper Hardik Pandya reviewed the contest and said:

"Wicket was good, but 277, no matter how bad or good you bowl...when the opposition has scored that many, it means they have batted well.

Reflecting on his side's bowling experience, Pandya said:

"[On their bowling display] It was tough out there. Almost close to 500 runs were scored, that means the wicket was helping the batters. We could have done a few things here or there."

He continued:

"We have a young bowling attack, not much experience but I liked what I saw tonight. When the ball goes into the crowd this much, it is definitely difficult to finish the overs on time. But all in all, everyone has to bowl in the same time so it is okay. Everyone, Tilak, Ro, Ishan, Tim, looked good. It is just a matter of time. If we can do a few things right, it will be alright."

Are you impressed with Hardik Pandya's captaincy decisions for Mumbai Indians in the two games so far? SOund off in the comments section.