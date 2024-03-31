[Watch] Rohit Sharma poses with Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of MI vs RR IPL 2024 clash

Team India captain Rohit Sharma interacted with veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently in Mumbai, ahead of their teams' clash in IPL 2024. Rohit is currently plying his trade for Mumbai Indians (MI), while Ashwin is representing Rajasthan Royals (RR) this season. MI and RR will square off in the 14th match of IPL 2024 on Monday, April 1.

During a practice session at the Wankhede Stadium, Rohit caught up with Ashwin and had a friendly exchange. The Mumbai franchise gave a glimpse of it by sharing a video on their official X handle. They captioned the post:

"Ek picture toh banta hai."

Rohit Sharma has played decent cameos in both games so far in IPL 2024 under the leadership of Hardik Pandya. He scored 43 (29) and 26 (12) against GT and SRH to set the right tone for MI's innings. However, Mumbai Indians lost both games and are currently at the bottom of the points table.

"They look at the performances"- Navjot Singh Sidhu on MI's decision to replace Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as captain

Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu recently gave his views about MI management's decision to replace Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as captain for IPL 2024. Sidhu opined that playing under Hardik won't make Rohit inferior and cited an example from his playing days to put his point through. Speaking to Star Sports on the matter, he said:

"I have played in an Indian team where five captains used to pay together. Kapil Dev, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Ravi Shastri. Pick up a brick and you will find a captain both above and below it. There were no issues because they were playing for their nation. The motivation was to play for your country. So, playing under Hardik does not make Rohit smaller."

Elaborating his views on the matter, Sidhu added:

"Dhoni has passed the baton already and that could have happened in Mumbai Indians as well. But this is a franchise and they look at the performances. They gave it three years and when it did not work, they got a new person for the job. You need to accept it. But Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni are great players."

