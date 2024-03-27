[WATCH] Rohit Sharma presented with special jersey to commemorate his 200th IPL match for MI ahead of SRH clash

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma was presented with a special jersey to celebrate the occasion of his 200th match for the franchise at the Indian Premier League (IPL). Before handing over the captaincy to Hardik Pandya this year, Sharma led the team to five titles in the tournament.

On Wednesday (March 27), former MI player and a legend of the sport Sachin Tendulkar did the honors as Rohit Sharma received a special team jersey with the number 200 on it. Notably, Rohit Sharma is the leading run-scorer for MI in the tournament.

The IPL shared the video on their official social media handles and captioned it:

“A special moment to mark a landmark occasion. Rohit Sharma is presented with a special commemorative jersey by none other than the legendary Sachin Tendulkar on the occasion of his 200th IPL Match for @mipaltan.”

Here’s the video:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Rohit Sharma embarks on his 11th year with Mumbai Indians after leading the team for a decade

MI handed over the leadership duties to Rohit Sharma in 2013 as the current Indian captain took over the duties from Ricky Ponting. In the 199 matches that Rohit Sharma has played so far for MI, he has mustered 5,084 runs at an average of 29.38 and a strike rate of 129.85, including 34 fifties and one century.

The Men in Blue and Gold lifted the trophy five times, including in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020, under Rohit Sharma’s leadership. MI also became the first team to lift the trophy five times under Sharma's captaincy before their arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) equaled the record by winning the tournament last year.

Before joining hands with MI, Rohit was part of the now-defunct Deccan Chargers for three years (2008-2010) and also lifted the IPL 2009 title with the side.

Having played a total of 244 matches at the IPL since the tournament’s inception, Rohit Sharma has gathered 6,254 runs and is currently the fourth-leading run-scorer in the tournament’s history.