[Watch] Rohit Sharma's 94 off 52 and Virat Kohli's 92* off 62 in MI vs RCB IPL 2018 match 

The Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL 2024 clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 11, is being billed as a contest between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The two superstars of Indian cricket are crucial members of the MI and RCB franchises respectively.

If we look at their performances in IPL 2024 so far, Kohli will head into Thursday's match as the leading run-getter. In five innings so far, he has 316 runs at an average of 105.33 and a strike rate of 146.30. He even hit a hundred against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

As for Rohit, he has played a couple of breezy knocks for MI. The opener smashed 43 off 29 against Gujarat Titans (GT) and 49 off 27 balls in the 29-run win over Delhi Capitals. Both Kohli and Rohit will be keen to shine in the MI vs RCB contest on Thursday.

When Rohit, Kohli put on a batting exhibition in Wankhede

While representing India, Rohit and Kohli have played some memorable knocks in the same match. However, in match 14 of IPL 2018 at the Wankhede Stadium, both played terrific knocks as opponents. Leading MI, Rohit smashed 94 off 52 balls, while Kohli hit an equally sublime 92* off 62.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and elected to field first in the match. The decision backfired as Mumbai Indians put up 213/6 on the board. Opener Evin Lewis contributed 65 off 42, while Rohit top-scored for the side, hitting 10 fours and five sixes.

Coming into bat at number four after Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan perished to Umesh Yadav off the first two balls of the innings, Rohit responded with a captain's knock. Even while playing second fiddle to Lewis, he whipped Washington Sundar for a six over midwicket in the eighth over.

Rohit opened up after Lewis' dismissal. He smacked for a six to deep square leg and four to third man to bring up a 32-ball fifty. The big hits kept flowing from his bat after that. In the last over of the innings, he clubbed Corey Anderson for 4,6,4 to move to 94. He fell short of three figures, though, caught a long-on, looking for another big hit.

RCB managed only 167/8 in response, but the crowd got their money's worth as Kohli played a magnificent knock. The batter took on Krunal Pandya in the second over and whacked him for three fours. He, however, had to slow down as wickets kept falling at the other end.

At the start of the 14th over, he launched Mayank Markande for an exquisite inside-out six over cover. A brilliant short arm jab for a maximum followed against Mitchell McClenaghan in the 17th over.

Kohli was on 80 off 56 when the last over began. He edged the second ball from Jasprit Bumrah over backward point for four. Kohli then launched the fourth ball towards wide long-on for maximum to move into the 90s.