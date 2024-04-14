In a funny incident, India captain Rohit Sharma's trousers came off while fielding for Mumbai Indians (MI) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 game at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday (April 14).

The incident took place during the 12th over of CSK's innings. Akash Madhwal bowled a short-length ball to Ruturaj Gaikwad, who slogged it to deep mid-wicket. Rohit ran to his right and dived to attempt the catch with both hands. The ball didn't stick but embarrassingly his trousers came off. The 36-year-old, however, saved three runs for his team.

For the unversed, Rohit usually fields inside the 30-yard circle but is now fielding at the boundary as well in Hardik Pandya's captaincy this IPL season.

On the batting front, Rohit has amassed 156 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 167.74 so far. The right-hander will now look to continue to deliver against the defending champions Super Kings. His form will be crucial for India at the 2024 T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in the United States of America and the West Indies in June later this year.

Shivam Dube and Ruturaj Gaikwad's half-centuries help CSK fight back against MI in IPL 2024 clash

Half-centuries from skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube helped CSK fight back against MI in the IPL on Sunday. The duo put on a 90-run partnership for the third wicket. Gaikwad scored 69 runs off 40 balls in an innings laced with five maximums and as many boundaries.

At the time of writing, the Super Kings were 150/3 after 15.2 overs, with Shivam Dube (50 off 28) at the crease. Gerald Coetzee and Shreyas Gopal sent back Ajinkya Rahane (5 off 8) and Rachin Ravindra (21 off 16), respectively.

CSK are placed third in the points table, with three wins in their first five games. They beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets in their last outing.

MI, on the other hand, are seventh with two wins in their first five games. They are coming on the back of consecutive wins against Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

