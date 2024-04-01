[Watch] Rohit Sharma spotted driving his Range Rover with special 264 number plate

Team India captain Rohit Sharma was recently spotted driving his Range Rover car, which had 264 on the number plate. Sharma is currently with the Mumbai Indians (MI) contingent, participating in IPL 2024.

It is Rohit's first IPL season only as a player after a decade. MI management relieved him from captaincy duties and appointed Hardik Pandya as captain last December.

Rohit Sharma has been in good touch as an opening batter in the two matches for Mumbai Indians so far, with brisk knocks of 43 (29) and 26 (12) against GT and SRH, respectively. However, the performances didn't yield desired results, as MI lost both matches and are currently in the last position of the points table.

A fan took to X and shared a video to give everyone a glimpse of Rohit off the field during the busy IPL season. In it, the former MI captain could be seen entering his Range Rover car, which had a custom number plate with his historic highest ODI score of 264 printed on it.

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

"Rohit Sharma has looked in good form" - Aakash Chopra ahead of MI's next game in IPL 2024 vs RR

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra has picked the key players for Mumbai Indians ahead of their match agaisnt Rajasthan Royals in a video on his YouTube channel. Chopra has named Rohit Sharma as his pick in the batting department and feels that his good performance might ease pressure on under-fire captain Hardik Pandya.

Aakash Chopra said:

"Rohit Sharma has looked in good form. He was batting well in the last match and the match before that as well. I agree he will have Nandre Burger and Trent Boult in front of him but this battle needs to be won from the top. So I am playing a punt on Rohit once again. A big knock from Rohit and the pressure on Hardik Pandya the captain will be released slightly."

On Mumbai's bowling department, Chopra added:

"You will have to give the early blows and there is no better bowler than Jasprit Bumrah to do that. I really hope that he doesn't bowl only six balls in the first 10 overs. He should bowl two overs at least."

Do you agree with Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section below.