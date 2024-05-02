[Watch] Rovman Powell trapped LBW by a Bhuvneshwar Kumar full toss off the last ball as SRH defeat RR by one run in IPL 2024 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Rajasthan Royals (RR) explosive batter Rovman Powell off the final delivery in IPL 2024. It brought an end to a thrilling encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday, May 2.

Powell's last ball dismissal with two runs required meant that SRH won the clash by the barest of margins. It handed the Royals their first away defeat as well as their first loss in a run chase in IPL 2024.

Rovman Powell's spirited running after hitting a low full-toss through the leg side on the penultimate delivery had reduced the equation to two runs required off the final delivery. For the final delivery, Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled another low full toss in an attempt to find the block hole. The Caribbean ace couldn't get any contact, resulting in a plumb LBW decision.

There was a little confusion as to whether RR had any reviews remaining, but the decision was checked by the third umpire anyway. The decision was as clear on the replays as it was in real-time, as the ball hit straight onto the stumps, confirming the dismissal and SRH's narrow win. Have a look at the last ball wicket right here:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a brilliant outing with the ball and played a huge role in SRH successfully defending the total. The veteran pacer had struck twice in his first over to dismiss Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson. He was tasked with defending 13 runs in the final over after a brilliant penultimate over by skipper Pat Cummins.

RR's previous loss in the IPL 2024 came off the last ball as well

The narrow loss against SRH ends Rajasthan's four-game winning streak. The league leaders had last lost against the Gujarat Titans (GT), which was also decided off the final delivery. During that instance, GT had chased down a mammoth 197-run target, with Rashid Khan scoring a last-ball boundary off Avesh Khan in Jaipur.

"We have played some really close games this season, won a couple of them and lost this one. Credit to the SRH bowlers for the way they fought back. The margin of errors is very less in the IPL. The game is never done till it is done. It was tough to bat against the new ball and when it got old, it became easier," the Royals skipper Samson said at the end of the contest

This win also brings SRH back to winning ways after twin defeats to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) recently.

