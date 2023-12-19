[Watch] "RP in the house"  - DC's Rishabh Pant makes a grand entry at IPL 2024 auction in Dubai

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant is currently attending the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) mini-auction in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19. The wicketkeeper-batter, who missed IPL 2023 due to the horrific car crash last December, is expected to return to competitive cricket with the IPL 2024.

Pant made a stunning entry at the Coca-Cola Arena for the mini-auction. His presence delighted fans, who have been eagerly awaiting to see him back in action.

Sharing the video of Pant's entry, the Delhi-based franchise posted on their official Instagram handle:

"𝐑𝐏 in the 𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞 🔥"

Delhi came into the IPL 2024 auction with a remaining purse of ₹28.95 crore. They kicked off the proceedings by bagging England's dynamic batter Harry Brook for ₹4 crore.

"As a kid, I used to think one day I might be able to sit on the table" - Rishabh Pant ahead of IPL 2024 auction

Rishabh Pant shared his excitement over sitting at the auction table for the Delhi Capitals. He stated that, while growing up, it was his dream to participate in the event.

During an interview with the IPL, here's what Pant said ahead of the IPL 2024 auction:

"You know, as a kid, I used to think one day I might be able to sit on the (auction) table. I never thought that I will make it happen but somehow things are in place and I'm able to do it, and lucky to be able to do it. I think it will be an amazing experience because this is something new."

The 26-year-old also admitted to being slightly nervous, given that it was his first time at the auction table.

"Nervousness is definitely one point I've to work on because whenever you do something exciting or new, the nervousness is always there," Pant continued. "Yes, this is my first time but I want to grow as an individual and learn whatever I can from it. It's really exciting because I don't know many people have done it or not, but I would love to be part of it - something exciting, something new."

David Warner captained DC in IPL 2023 in Rishabh Pant's absence. They endured a disappointing campaign, finishing ninth in the points table with just five wins from 14 games.

