[Watch] RR all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin faces bowling coach Lasith Malinga's yorkers in the nets

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin recently faced bowling coach Lasith Malinga's Yorkers in a net session ahead of their game against the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 30.

Ravichandran Ashwin has been a vital performer for Rajasthan this season. He has scalped 11 wickets across eight matches and is one behind Yuzvendra Chahal's tally, who is leading the wicket-charts for RR.

On the batting front, Ashwin has chipped in with a couple of cameos for his side in the middle order. He also won the Player of the Match award for his all-round contributions in the away win against CSK earlier this month.

The Rajasthan franchise gave fans a glimpse of Ashwin's batting preparations in the nets by sharing a reel on their official Instagram handle. In the video, the 36-year-old can be seen facing Malinga's slinging yorker-length deliveries. RR captioned the post:

Rajasthan Royals are currently at the top of the points table with ten points from eight games.

RR's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2023

Match #42 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 30, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #48 Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans - Date: May 5, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #52 Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Date: May 7, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #56 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: May 11, 2023, Venue: Kolkata, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #60 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Date: May 14, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 3:30 pm IST.

Match #66 Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: May 19, 2023, Venue: Dharamshala, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

