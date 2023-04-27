[Watch] RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal pulls off a spectacular switch hit against CSK

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal pulled off a magnificent switch hit in the seventh over of the first innings against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Jaipur on Thursday, April 27.

RR won the toss and elected to bat first in the second meeting between the two sides this season and got off to a sensational start, reaching 64-0 by the end of the powerplay.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni introduced Ravindra Jadeja in the first over after the powerplay, and Jaiswal reversed his stance to pull off a switch hit that sailed over the fence for six.

The moment was made extra special due to Murali Karthik's commentary, as he highlighted Kevin Pietersen's delight upon seeing Jaiswal's execution of the shot. The former English cricketer pioneered the switch-hit during his playing days.

Check out the video of Jaiswal's brilliant switch hit below:

Jaiswal scored a scintillating 77 from 43 deliveries with eight fours and four sixes, leading RR to a mammoth total of 202-5 in their 20 overs.

They also received valuable contributions from Dhruv Jurel and Devdutt Padikkal later in the innings that helped them breach the 200-run mark.

"We play proper cricketing shots, and keep the tempo high" - RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on his partnership with Jos Buttler

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler have been one of the best opening partnerships of this IPL.

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal spoke about his conversations with fellow opener Jos Buttler during their partnerships. The pair put on 86 runs in just 50 deliveries for the opening wicket against CSK in Jaipur on Thursday, April 27.

The partnership was the duo's fourth 80-run partnership in the seven innings they have opened together in IPL 2023.

Speaking at the mid-innings break, Jaiswal shared his thoughts about the playing conditions and his conversations with Buttler. He said:

"It is a really good total and we will try to defend it, I am sure we will give our best. I am enjoying it, keep playing shots and speak to the senior players on what I can do. Nothing much, we keep it simple, play proper cricketing shots and keep the tempo high (chat with Buttler). Whenever they bowled the knuckle ball it was gripping and not coming on but the new ball came onto the bat nicely."

The dangerous left-hander has been a revelation this season, scoring 304 runs in eight games at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 147.57.

His partnership with Jos Buttler has been instrumental in RR winning four of their seven games and sitting third in the points table.

