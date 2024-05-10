[Watch] RR pacer Trent Boult imitates Ravindra Jadeja's bowling action

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Trent Boult was recently seen imitating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's bowling action. The Royals have a few days to go before their next game and the players were seen enjoying themselves in training.

In a short clip uploaded by the franchise on their social media accounts, Boult looked sharp while replicating Jadeja's bowling action. The Kiwi cricketer had a good loading quite similar to that of the all-rounder and bowled a side-arm delivery that Jadeja uses to cramp batters for room.

"The Boult™ ⚡️ in and as 𝘑𝘢𝘥𝘥𝘶 💥," they captioned the video.

Trent Boult has been in superlative form in this year's cash-rich league, leading Rajasthan's bowling unit from the front. The left-arm pacer has picked up 11 wickets from as many matches at an economy rate of 8.28. He registered the best figures of 3/22 against the Mumbai Indians.

Ravindra Jadeja will be in action tonight when CSK take on GT

Senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will be back in action when the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It is a must-win game for both teams, as they look to secure a berth in the IPL 2024 playoffs.

Jadeja has had decent outings in this year's cash-rich league, chipping it with both the bat and the ball. The left-handed batter has aggregated 202 runs from 11 matches at an average of 50.50 and a strike rate of 135.57. The Saurashtra-born cricketer has scalped eight wickets at an economy rate of 7.26, which is excellent considering the amount of runs that have been scored this year.

Jadeja will have to play a pivotal role as CSK look to topple the Titans in what will be a repeat of last year's final.

