[Watch] RR's Joe Root sweats it out in the nets as he gears up for IPL 2023

Former England captain Joe Root is all set to represent the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The right-handed batter recently landed in Jaipur to join the RR camp and has already commenced his preparations for the cash-rich league. He was recently captured playing some sublime shots during the team's recent practice session.

The Rajasthan-based franchise took to social media, giving fans a glimpse of Joe Root's batting. Here's what they captioned the post:

"Welcome to Root on Loop szn. 😍🔁"

It is worth mentioning that this will be Root's first stint in the cash-rich league. He went unsold in the first round of the IPL 2023 auction but was later roped in by Rajasthan at his base price of ₹1 crore in the closing moments of the event.

His association with the Royals could give his T20 career a new lease of life as he looks to regain his place in England's T20I team.

RR to kick off their IPL 2023 campaign on April 2

The Sanju Samson-led side enjoyed great success in the previous season of their IPL as they made it to their second-ever final in the tournament's history.

However, the inaugural champions ended up as the runner-up after suffering a seven-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans (GT) in the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Rajasthan Royals will open their IPL 2023 campaign with an afternoon clash against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday, April 2.

Rajasthan Royals squad for IPL 2023

Sanju Samson (C) Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, KC Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Obed McCoy, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Donovan Ferreira, K.M. Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul P A, Kunal Rathore, and Joe Root.

