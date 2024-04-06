[Watch] RR's Nandre Burger cleans up Glenn Maxwell as the RCB star's woeful IPL 2024 continues

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Glenn Maxwell couldn't inject momentum into their innings against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday, April 6 as the Australian was dismissed by speedster Nandre Burger for just 1(3).

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis added 125 runs for the opening partnership in 14 overs and RCB needed a move on. Maxwell was promoted to No. 3 with just six overs to go and the explosive batter looked to show intent right from the get-go.

However, a delivery from Nandre Burger from around the wicket was just too close and too full for Glenn Maxwell to go for a wild hack across the line as he was cleaned up with a you-miss-I-hit accuracy.

Here's a video of the dismissal:

In five matches this season, Maxwell has scored just 32 runs at an appalling strike rate of 106.67. His form has been a major worry for RCB as he has been their engine room over the past couple of seasons.

Virat Kohli's hundred was a massive talking point in RCB's innings

Veteran batter Virat Kohli scored 113 runs off 72 balls and helped his team get to 183/3 in their 20 overs. With very little contribution from other batters, it was their former captain once again who stood out with a lion's share of the scoring.

While many hailed Kohli for his knock, there were also some mixed reactions on the way he constructed his innings. There has been the argument that Kohli should have scored more and possibly taken Bengaluru past the 200-run mark.

However, only time will tell whether dew sets in and makes RR's chase easier. The hosts have gotten off to the worst possible start as they lost Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck in the very first over. The Royals need skipper Sanju Samson and Buttler to consolidate and lay a platform to take them home.