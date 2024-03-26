[WATCH] Ruturaj Gaikwad gets a lifeline as Sai Kishore drops a sitter at slips during CSK vs GT IPL 2024 match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad survived an early scare when Gujarat Titans (GT) player Sai Kishore dropped his catch while fielding at the slips. The two sides squared off in the seventh match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

It was the final delivery of the first over of the opening innings when Gaikwad went after a short of a length outside off delivery by Azmatullah Omarzai. The CSK skipper got an outside edge and presented Kishore with a massive opportunity.

But the GT fielder ended up dropping the catch at slips, thereby missing out on the chance to send Gaikwad, who was batting on 1*(4), back to the hut early on.

Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK get off to a rollicking start against GT

CSK opener Rachin Ravindra capitalize on the powerplay overs and made merry of the GT bowlers, as the hosts got off to a fiery start. After being put to bat first, Ravindra and Gaikwad opened the innings and soon stitched together a 50-run partnership in 4.3 overs.

It was the Kiwi batter who put up a major chunk of runs in their 62-run partnership. Ravindra scored 46 runs off just 20 deliveries, while Gaikwad played second fiddle, sharing 13 runs of the total. GT got the first breakthrough when Rashid Khan, who replaced Umesh Yadav for the sixth over, sent Ravindra packing.

Ravindra found the gaps and played the shots to perfection, hitting the opposition bowlers for fours and sixes at regular intervals. His knock included six fours and three maximums as he struck at 230 before falling prey to GT’s spin maestro.

Chennai Super Kings eventually finished their powerplay with 69 runs on board at the loss of one wicket. The visiting side was left clueless as the hosts started on a dominating note.