[Watch] Ruturaj Gaikwad throws away a promising start in SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad would be livid with himself for not converting a good start during his team's IPL 2024 face-off against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday, April 5.

Gaikwad had just got going with 26 runs already under his belt, but he probably chose the wrong shot for the delivery bowled by Shahbaz Ahmed. The CSK captain backed himself to clear the long-on boundary, but couldn't get the required connection as the ball gripped just enough in the surface.

Ruturaj Gaikwad could only hit it straight down the throat of Abdul Samad at long on in what was a soft dismissal. Here's a video of the wicket:

After losing Rachin Ravindra early, Chennai seemed to be getting into the groove with the partnership between Gaikwad and Ajinkya Rahane. That made the captain's dismissal an untimely one on a pitch where set batters needed to go big.

CSK need to up the ante after losing crucial wickets

Shivam Dube walked out to bat at No.4 and ensured that the Chennai Super Kings got some momentum going. Smashing a couple of boundaries and four sixes, Dube contributed 45 runs in just 24 balls and laid a good platform to explode in the last five overs.

However, just like Gaikwad, Dube lost his wicket through a soft dismissal as he hit a delivery from Pat Cummins straight into the hands of short point. The hosts have probably realized that pace off was the way to go on the pitch as Jaydev Unadkat applied the same and dismissed a well-set Ajinkya Rahane.

CSK have explosive batters like Moeen Ali and Daryl Mitchell in the shed. However, pace-off may be difficult to hit straight away. The defending champions can also promote the great MS Dhoni to ensure they don't lose their way in setting a competitive total.