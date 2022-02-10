[Watch] S Sreesanth clean bowls a batter with perfect outswinger ahead of IPL 2022 auction 

Indian pacer S Sreesanth has been named in Kerala's squad for the upcoming 2022 Ranji Trophy. The 39-year-old is set to feature in the country's premier red-ball domestic tournament after a gap of nine years.

The 2007 ICC T20 World Cup and 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup winner took to his social media accounts on Thursday to give fans a glimpse of him bowling ahead of the competition. He shared a video on Instagram in which he knocked off a left-handed batter's stumps with a stunning outswinger.

The bowler mentioned that the late outswinger remains one of his favorite deliveries to bowl. Here's the post:

The Kerala Cricket Association has named a 20-member squad for the Ranji Trophy 2022. Sachin Baby has been appointed as captain while wicketkeeper-batter Vishnu Vinod will serve as his deputy.

Sanju Samson has not been added to the squad as he is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He is expected to join the team once fully fit.

Kerala squad: Sachin Baby (Cap), Vishnu Vinod (V.Cap, WK), Anand Krishnan, Rohan Kunnumel, Vatsal Govind, Rahul P, Salman Nizar, Jalaj Saxena, Sijomon Joseph, Akshay KC, Mithun S, Basil NP, Nideesh MD, Manu Krishnan, Basil Thampi, Fanoos F, Sreesanth S, Varun Nayanar, Vinoop Manoharan, Eden Apple Tom

S Sreesanth to go under the hammer in IPL 2022 auction

Sreesanth is among the 590 cricketers who will feature in the impending 10-franchise auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). He has set his base price at INR 50 lakh.

The seasoned campaigner's last appearance in the cash-rich league dates back to 2013. He has 40 wickets to his name at an economy rate of 8.14 from 44 matches in the Indian T20 extravaganza.

Also Read Article Continues below

The much-awaited IPL 2022 auction is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Fans can catch the live-action of the two-day event on the Star Sports Network.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava