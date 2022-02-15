[Watch] S Sreesanth impresses in the nets after IPL auction snub 

Indian pacer S Sreesanth failed to fetch a contract from any of the 10 franchises in the recently-concluded auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). He had set his base price at ₹50 lakhs but no team showed an interest in signing the veteran bowler.

The 39-year-old will next be in action in the Ranji Trophy 2022, where he will represent Kerala in the red-ball competition. Sreesanth took to his social media accounts ahead of his team's opening match to share a video in the nets.

The 2007 ICC T20 World Cup and 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup winner could be seen bowling from around the wicket to a left-hander and he knocked the batter's stumps with a stunning delivery. He posted:

"Running in and bowling fast ..getting bowled consistently keeps me going for sure.. insane belief system ..the best feeling ever..gods grace..❤️🙏🏻✌🏻🏏✅💯😘😘😘#grateful #kca #bcci #ranjitrophy #tournament #preparation #life #humbled."

Kerala will open their Ranji Trophy 2022 campaign on Thursday (February 17). They will battle it out against Meghalaya in an Elite Group A fixture at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C in Rajkot.

It is worth mentioning that Sreesanth is set to make his first appearance in the country's premier red-ball domestic tournament after a gap of nine long years. He will be looking to make an impact in the competition after being ignored by the IPL franchises.

Kerala squad for Ranji Trophy 2022

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has named a 20-member squad for this year's Ranji Trophy. Sachin Baby has been named as the captain while Vishnu Vindo will serve as his deputy.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has not been added to the squad as he is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He is expected to be drafted into the squad once he is fully fit.

Kerala squad: Sachin Baby (Cap), Vishnu Vinod (V.Cap, WK), Anand Krishnan, Rohan Kunnumel, Vatsal Govind, Rahul P, Salman Nizar, Jalaj Saxena, Sijomon Joseph, Akshay KC, Mithun S, Basil NP, Nideesh MD, Manu Krishnan, Basil Thampi, Fanoos F, Sreesanth S, Varun Nayanar, Vinoop Manoharan, Eden Apple Tom

