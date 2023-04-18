[Watch] Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara engage in friendly conversation ahead of the MI-SRH match

Batting greats Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara were seen having a light-hearted discussion ahead of the match between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday, April 18.

Sachin Tendulkar represented the Mumbai Indians as a player from 2008 to 2013 before becoming a mentor for the franchise. Lara was appointed head coach of SRH ahead of IPL 2023, replacing Australian Tom Moody.

Here's a glimpse at the two stalwarts having a friendly conversation ahead of the MI-SRH contest:

While the Prince of Trinidad retired from international cricket just before the IPL came into existence, the Little Master has scored 2,334 runs at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 120 in his six-year IPL career. Sachin also won the Orange Cap in the 2010 season, scoring 618 runs at an average of 47.53 in 15 matches.

Brian Lara recently took to Instagram to wish Arjun Tendulkar well on his IPL debut by sharing a picture from more than ten years ago.

The Tendulkar-Lara rivalry was among the most fiercely contested ones in cricketing history. Both batters broke numerous records in test matches and ODIs while mesmerizing fans from across the globe with their batsmanship.

While Tendulkar has scored almost 34,500 runs in his international cricket, Lara has scored over 22,000 runs. The pair have combined for an incredible 153 centuries in their illustrious careers.

Despite the pair often being involved in GOAT debates, they have maintained a close relationship over the years.

"15 years IPL has come a long way" - MI skipper Rohit Sharma

The IPL began 15 years ago, to the date when Brendon McCullum smashed a stunning 158 off 73 deliveries for the Kolkata Knight Riders against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in 2008.

Rohit Sharma has been one of the flag bearers of the IPL since its inception and has been the most successful captain in IPL history. At the toss ahead of the clash against SRH, Rohit spoke about how the IPL has evolved from 15 years back. He said:

"It's been fantastic, 15 years IPL has come off a long way. Has gone from strength to strength. Lots of good things have happened in 15 years."

Sharma is the third leading run scorer in IPL history with 5,764 runs in 221 matches with a century and 40 half-centuries to his name. He also led MI to IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

