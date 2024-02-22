[Watch] Sachin Tendulkar pays a visit to Surya Temple in Jammu & Kashmir, his gesture towards priest goes viral

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar paid a visit to Surya Temple in Jammu & Kashmir to seek blessings from the almighty on Thursday, February 22. The visit comes two days after he landed in Kasmir, a go-to destination in India. The 50-year-old is spending quality time during his first-ever visit to the union territory.

In a video doing the rounds on X (formerly Twitter), a priest claimed himself to be a big fan of Tendulkar, who is often referred to as the 'God of Cricket' and touched his feet. The legend quickly reacted with a hand-folding gesture while bowing his head. The priest said:

“Ham bahot bade fan hai aapke, ham yahan ke pandit ji hai (I am huge fan of you, I am the priest here).”

Tendulkar then entered the temple and performed rituals with the priest. He was accompanied by his wife Anjali and daughter Sara.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sachin Tendulkar was seen playing gully cricket with his fans in Gulmarg. He also attended the Kashmir willow bat factory.

On Tuesday, he had shared an aerial video before landing in Kashmir. He was also greeted with ‘Sachin, Sachin’ chants on the flight by other passengers onboard and crew members.

“An emphatic all-round performance” – Sachin Tendulkar reacts to India’s massive win against England in the 3rd Test

Sachin Tendulkar recently lauded India for their record 434-run over England in the third Test in Rajkot to go 2-1 ahead in the five-match series. He credited the side for dominating the opponents as the Rohit Sharma-led side became the first team to declare against England under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. It was also the biggest defeat for England in the Bazball era.

Tendulkar wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“An emphatic all-round performance with bat, ball and on the field by #TeamIndia. So happy to see such a dominating performance. Well done!”

Tendulkar also reserved special praise for Ravichandran Ashwin, who became the second Indian bowler to complete 500 wickets in Tests. He wrote on X:

“500 Test wickets for a one-in-a-million bowler! In AshWIN the SpinNER, there was always a WINNER. 500 wickets is a huge milestone in Test cricket. Congratulations, Champion!”

Tendulkar was equally delighted with double century Yashasvi Jaiswal and debutant Sarfaraz Khan, who smashed twin half-centuries. He wrote:

“Double hundred, Double fifty. This duo of Yashasvi & Sarfaraz has been double trouble for England. I couldn’t watch them play live, but was very pleased to hear about their knocks. Keep it up!”

India and England will next lock horns in the fourth Test at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi from February 23.

