[Watch] Sandeep Sharma ends Heinrich Klaasen's heroics with a ripper in SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Qualifier 2

Sandeep Sharma bowled a ripper off a delivery to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen in IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Chepauk on Friday, May 24. With the slower yorker, Sandeep sent back Klaasen for 50 runs off 34 balls, a knock which included four sixes. As a result, SRH were reduced to 163/7.

The dismissal came off the first ball of the 19th over of SRH's innings. Sandeep bowled the perfect yorker that dipped on Klassen, who was absolutely surprised with the delivery. The ball sneaked under the bat and hit the base of the leg stump. Following the wicket, there were contrasting reactions from the two dugouts. The timely dismissal helped RR restrict SRH to a lower total.

Sandeep Sharma finished with exceptional figures of 4-0-25-2, including the prized wicket of Sunrisers opener Travis Head.

With his fifty, Klaasen continued his good run in IPL 2024. The wicketkeeper-batter has amassed 463 runs in 14 innings, including four half-centuries.

Heinrich Klaasen's 50 helps SRH set a 176-run target for RR in IPL 2024 Qualifier 2

A half-century from Heinrich Klaasen helped SRH post 175/9 against RR in IPL 2024 Qualifier 2. The right-hander came in when the Sunrises were 57/3. He kept the scorecard ticking as wickets continued to fall at regular intervals.

Apart from Klaasen, Rahul Tripathi and Travis Head also chipped in with 37 (15) and 34 (28), respectively. Meanwhile, impact substitute Shahbaz Ahmed contributed run-a-ball 18.

Trent Boult and Avesh Khan picked up three wickets apiece for the Royals, while Sandeep Sharma bagged two wickets. Boult, in particular, took the prized wickets of Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, and the in-form Rahul Tripathi to help RR dominate SRH from the start.

The Royals are coming on the back of a four-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Meanwhile, SRH lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Qualifier 1. The winner of the ongoing game will face the Knight Riders in the IPL 2024 final at the same venue on May 26.

Follow the SRH vs RR IPL 2024 match live score and updates here.

