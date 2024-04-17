[Watch] Sandeep Warrier sends back Prithvi Shaw with excellent short ball in GT vs DC IPL 2024 clash

Sandeep Warrier bowled an excellent short ball to get rid of Prithvi Shaw in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 game between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (April 17). Shaw departed for just seven runs off six balls to leave the Capitals at 31/2 in a small run chase. As a result, he missed out on a golden opportunity to finish the game.

The dismissal came during the third over of GT's innings. DC debutant Warrier bowled a bumper and surprised Shaw with the effort ball. The right-hander attempted to avoid the ball but left the bat hanging and ended up lobbing a dolly to Spencer Johnson at short third man.

Shaw, however, has been impressive with the bat for DC in IPL 2024. The 24-year-old has amassed 158 runs in five innings with the best score of 66 off 40 deliveries against Mumbai Indians.

DC beat GT by six wickets in IPL 2024 clash

A clinical bowling display from DC helped the Rishabh Pant-led side beat GT in the IPL on Wednesday, April 17.

Asked to bat first, GT were bundled out for just 89 in 17.3 overs. Rashid Khan top-scored with 31 off 24 in an innings laced with one six and two boundaries. Sai Sudharsan and Rahul Tewatia were the other two batters to reach double digits.

Mukesh Kumar starred with the ball for DC, finishing with figures of 3/14 in just 2.3 overs. Tristan Stubbs and Ishant Sharma picked up two wickets each.

Chasing 90, the Capitals achieved the target in 8.5 overs. Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, and skipper Rishabh Pant came up with small but match-winning contributions.

Warrier was the top wicket-taker for GT with two wickets, while Rashid Khan and Spencer Johnson bagged one each.

DC will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next game at Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 20. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill and Co. will next face off against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on April 21.

Click here to check out the full GT vs DC IPL 2024 scorecard.

