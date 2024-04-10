[Watch] Sanju Samson forgets team combination during toss in RR vs GT IPL 2024 clash

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson hilariously forgot the team combination at the toss as they geared up to face the Gujarat Titans (GT) in a home game in Jaipur on Wednesday, April 10.

With former Zimbabwe cricketer Pommie Mbangwa facilitating the toss, he asked Samson a bunch of questions before concluding with the team combination. However, all the Kerala cricketer could manage was a sheepish smile before walking away. It later emerged that the Royals had rested Nandre Burger due to a niggle, drafting in young seamer Kuldeep Sen.

Watch the clip here:

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to field first, citing overcast conditions behind the decision. The Titans made a couple of changes from the last game, bringing in Matthew Wade and Abhinav Manohar for Kane Williamson and Darshan Nalkande, respectively.

Sanju Samson and company are the only unbeaten side in IPL 2024

Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer. (Credits: Twitter)

The Rajasthan Royals have been outstanding in IPL 2024, winning all four matches, and will be looking to make it five in as many games against the Titans. With Rajasthan winning over 60 percent of their home matches, they should fancy their chances of beating the 2022 champions.

The inaugural IPL champions started their campaign by beating the Lucknow Super Giants, followed by the Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

There were plenty of positives from their win against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru as Jos Buttler returned to form to trump over Virat Kohli's century. Samson has also done well with the bat thus far, hitting a couple of half-centuries. The Titans, meanwhile, have been marginally inconsistent this year as their defeat to the Super Giants made it their 2nd consecutive one of the season.

Thus, Shubman Gill and his men will be keen to get their campaign back on track.