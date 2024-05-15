[Watch] Sanju Samson outfoxed by Nathan Ellis' slower bouncer to lose his wicket in RR vs PBKS IPL 2024 clash 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson departed after scoring 18 runs off 15 deliveries in a sluggish knock in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). The in-form batter was caught at point in the middle overs of the contest at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, May 15.

Samson had to come into bat as early as the first over after Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal. The wicketkeeper-batter got off to a bright start, scoring three boundaries off his first eight balls at the crease, but he struggled in the latter half of his innings. Debutant Tom Kohler-Cadmore also failed to have a say at the other end as RR scored only 38 runs in the powerplay.

Nathan Ellis, playing his first match of the season, bowled a tight first over and was given the ball after the powerplay as well. The right-arm pacer dished out a slower bouncer after conceding only a couple of runs off the first half of the over.

Samson tried to go over the off-side infield after seeing the width, but was deceived by the lack of pace. He jumped full length to get the stroke off his bat, but it found Rahul Chahar at point, reducing RR to 40/2 after 6.4 overs.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

RR find themselves in deep trouble after losing Tom Kohler-Cadmore soon after. PBKS' grip on the contest has increased, with the spinners coming into play as well. The home side have promoted R Ashwin up the order, and have stuttered to the halfway mark of the innings.

Sanju Samson crossed the 500-run landmark for a season for the first time in his IPL career

During his 15-ball stay at the crease, Samson reached the 500-run tally for the season. This marks the first time he has done so in his career, with his previous best being 484 runs in the 2021 season.

Samson has amassed five fifties this season while his strike rate reads 158.31. His recent exploits helped him claim a spot in Team India's squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA).