[Watch] Sanju Samson stumped by Dinesh Karthik for 17 off 13 balls in RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Eliminator

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson failed to deliver with the bat against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2024 Eliminator in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The right-hander got off to a good start, scoring 17 runs off 13 balls but failed to capitalize on it. He was stumped by Dinesh Karthik off Karn Sharma's bowling.

The dismissal came in the 11th over. Samson went down the track and Karn delivered one wide outside the off-stump. The ball spun away from the batter and Samson failed to get any connection, as Karthik removed the bails in a flash. The right-hander had no chance of getting back to the crease as he moved sideways. He threw the bat in frustration following the dismissal.

Watch the wicket below:

Despite his failure, Sanju Samson has aggregated 521 runs in 14 innings, including five half-centuries, this IPL season. He will look to deliver for the Men in Blue in the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in the West Indies and the USA, starting next month.

RR need 173 against RCB to reach IPL 2024 Qualifier 2

The Rajasthan Royals are chasing 173 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru for a place in Qualifier 2.

At the time of writing, RR were 114/4 after 13.5 overs, with Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer at the crease.

Asked to bat first, RCB posted 172/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Rajat Patidar top scored with 34 runs off 22 balls. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, and Cameron Green also chipped in with 33 (24), 32 (17), and 27 (21), respectively.

Avesh Khan starred with the ball for RR, finishing with three wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin bagged two wickets. Trent Boult was economical of the lot, returning with figures of 1/16, while Yuzvendra Chahal and Sandeep Sharma settled for one wicket apiece.

RR beat RCB by six wickets when the two teams faced off in their most recent clash this season.

The winner of Eliminator will play against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Qualifier 2. Shreyas Iyer’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have already qualified for the IPL 2024 final following their eight-wicket victory over the SunRisers.

Follow the RR vs RCB IPL 2024 live score and updates here.

