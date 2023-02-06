[Watch] Sanju Samson undergoes intense training session as he gears up for his return

Team India's keeper-batter Sanju Samson was recently spotted working hard on his fitness as he aims to make a comeback after being on the sidelines owing to a knee injury.

Samson was seen putting in the hard yards on the field under the watchful eyes of A.T. Rajamani Prabhu, the performance specialist of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) team. The cricket star was captured performing a few running drills and push-ups in a video shared by Prabhu on his Instagram handle on Monday, February 6.

He captioned the post:

"It is easier to believe a lie that one has heard a thousand times than to believe a fact that one has never heard before."

Samson was last seen in January during India's three-match home T20I series against Sri Lanka. He injured his knee while fielding in the opening encounter and has not featured in the side since.

Notably, he was not named in the Men in Blue's ODI squad for the Sri Lanka series. He was ruled out of the subsequent white-ball matches against New Zealand because of the injury.

Sanju Samson could return to India's ODI team for Australia series

India and Australia are set to battle it out for the coveted Border-Gavaskar Trophy in February and March. The four-match Test series is slated to commence on February 9 in Nagpur.

Following the completion of the red-ball fixtures, the two cricketing giants will also lock horns in three ODIs. Sanju Samson could get the nod for the 50-over matches if he is completely fit.

While the Kerala-born keeper isn't a regular in India's ODI team, he could very well get an opportunity against Australia, given that the selectors decided to rest a few senior players after the grueling Test series.

The ODI series will be played across three venues in Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Chennai from March 17. If Samson isn't picked for the rubber, he will return to action with this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

The Sanju Samson-led RR side managed to reach the all-important final in the previous edition of the cash-rich league. However, they finished as the runners-up, suffering a heartbreaking seven-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans (GT) in the summit clash.

