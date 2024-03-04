Team India's keeper-batter Sanju Samson recently met a specially-abled kid in Kerala and was lauded by many for the wonderful gesture.

A video had gone viral on social media early this year, in which the kid expressed his desire to meet Samson. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper connected with the child and even played cricket with him.

Sanju Samson dazzled fans by notching up his maiden ODI ton in the third fixture of the three-match series against South Africa in December 2023. The right-handed batter scored 108 runs off 114 balls, helping India post an impressive 296-run total.

The 29-year-old also featured in India's playing XI for their third and final T20I of the home series against Afghanistan in January, where he bagged a golden duck. He would look to deliver impactful performances for Rajasthan Royals, hoping to make a strong case for himself on the road to the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Sanju Samson begins preparations for IPL 2024

Sanju Samson will next be seen in action during the upcoming 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He will continue to lead Rajasthan in the tournament.

RR endured an underwhelming campaign last year, failing to qualify for the all-important playoffs. With seven wins and as many losses from 14 outings, the inaugural champions finished fifth in the points table.

In the previous season, Samson struck three half-centuries. He was the team's third-highest run-getter, chalking up 362 runs across 14 games at an average of 30.16.

Samson has commenced his preparation for the forthcoming edition. The Rajasthan-based side shared a video on their social media handles, in which the RR skipper can be seen training hard for IPL 2024.

Rajasthan captioned the post:

"Get ready. He’s back 🔥💗"

Rajasthan will open their IPL 2024 campaign with a clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on March 24.

